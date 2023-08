Reading Time: < 1 minute

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines seismology agency reported it at magnitude 5.3 in Davao Oriental province and said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Martin Petty)

