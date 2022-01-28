Panama

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama –EMSC

Jan 28 (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck south of Panama on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said.

