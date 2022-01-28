Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama –EMSC

HomeNewsAmericasCentral AmericaPanamaMagnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama –EMSCPanamaMagnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama –EMSC 28th January 202228th January 20221 Min Read Reading Time: < 1 minute Jan 28 (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck south of Panama on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said. Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Panama Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Panama makes record seizures of drugs in 2021 Cde27th December 2021 Flow of goods through Panama Canal hits record Cde29th October 2021 UPDATED: Some leaders react as Pandora Papers document dump allegedly links them to secret wealth Cde4th October 2021 Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth Cde4th October 2021 Panama to hand out AstraZeneca vaccines to visitors in tourism push Cde16th September 2021 Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City Cde1st May 2021 Photo Story: Crescent moon in Panama Cde24th December 2020 Photo Story: Confession in times of the coronavirus pandemic Cde19th August 2020 Panama withdraws as host of 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games Cde26th July 2020