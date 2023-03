Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 10 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit northern Colombia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 90 km (56 miles) and its epicenter was 33 km east south-east of Floridablanca, the EMSC said.

