Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 28 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off the coast of Tocopilla in Chile on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), the EMSC said, adding that the temblor was epicentered about 33 km west of Tocopilla.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)