Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Cyprus region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

Cyprus lies in a secondary earthquake-prone zone, but tremors of such magnitude are uncommon. The biggest earthquake in recent years was a magnitude 6.8 in 1996, which killed two people in Paphos on the west of the country.

News outlets in Israel, Turkey and Egypt also reported that the tremor was felt in their respective country.

via Reuters, Times of Israel, EMSC.