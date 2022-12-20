Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California – USGS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey said.

The East Bay Times reports that the earthquake occurred around 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday with the epicenter reported to be just offshore of Humboldt County in California. Besides Eureka, the towns of Ferndale and Fortuna are nearby, based on the epicenter reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The popular Humboldt Redwoods State Park is also in the vicinity.

The earthquake was at a depth of 16.1km, USGS said, adding that it struck 12km west-southwest of Ferndale, California.

