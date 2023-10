Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 15 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, killing one and injuring 35, the Herat governor’s office said.

Multiple earthquakes have struck in the western province in recent days, destroying entire villages in the war-battered country, with around 1,000 dead, and 2,000 registered injured.

Sunday’s quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

