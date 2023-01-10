WATCH: 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, rattles Darwin, Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

It was felt hundreds of kilometres away, particularly in Darwin, Australia. The nation’s emergency minister Murray Watt said that he was not aware of reports of damage in the Northern Territory capital or elsewhere in the Top End. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre assessed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories. Indonesia had at first issued a tsunami warning for its islands, but this was later retreated.

#BREAKING Powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia. At this point there is no #tsunami threat to Australia according to BOM pic.twitter.com/wCNMSQHQpY — CLICK DAILY (@CLICKDNEWS) January 9, 2023

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth’s surface, EMSC said.

The earthquake happened in the early hours of Tuesday 10 local time. There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.

via Reuters

