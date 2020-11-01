Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that three local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.
The commission reported no new asymptomatic cases, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not count symptom-less patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,997. The death toll remains at 4,634.
Health officials in Kashgar, Xinjiang, said the region is launching a second round of tests for everyone in Kashgar city and two adjacent counties, and selective testing of those who interacted with COVID-19 patients in other counties.
Kashgar completed a first round of COVID-19 testing drive for the 4.75 million people in the area earlier this week, when confirmed cases were linked to a garment factory.