Major drop in extra-EU imports of fireworks

In 2021, the EU imported 29 200 tonnes of fireworks from extra-EU countries, worth €90 million, Eurostat said.

This was more than three times less than what was imported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (105 000 tonnes; €264 million). In 2020, the decrease was already evident with 79 700 tonnes of fireworks imported, worth €190 million.

Nearly two-thirds (59%) of extra-EU imports went to three EU Member States: the Netherlands (6 900 tonnes, 24% of extra-EU imports of fireworks), Poland (5 300 tonnes, 18%) and Denmark (5 200 tonnes, 18%).

China accounted for 99% of the total volume of extra-EU imports of fireworks (28 800 tonnes).

via Eurostat

