Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Major Twitter outage affects users around the world

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Twitter Inc said its social networking site was down for many users due to “some trouble” with its internal systems.

People in countries including the US and UK were unable to use the platform for more than an hour, with many receiving error messages.

The company said in a tweet that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.
%d bloggers like this: