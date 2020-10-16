Major Twitter outage affects users around the world

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Twitter Inc said its social networking site was down for many users due to “some trouble” with its internal systems.
People in countries including the US and UK were unable to use the platform for more than an hour, with many receiving error messages.
The company said in a
tweet that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.
Outage tracking website
Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.
In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.
O...
16th October 2020
OKEX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said on Friday it had suspended withdrawals of digital assets, also known as cryptocurrencies.
The exchange said in a statement posted on its website that it was out of touch with one of its private key holders, and that person was cooperating with public security bureau investigations.
The statement did not say which country's secu...
16th October 2020
Gold prices inched lower on Friday, on track for its first weekly decline in three, as the dollar held firm and U.S. stimulus talks showed no progress.
* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,906.39 per ounce by 0052 GMT. It is down 1.2% for the week so far, having posted two straight weekly gains.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,910.60.
* The dollar index was steady near a two-week peak hit ...
16th October 2020
1813 - Battle of Leipzig, largest battle in Europe prior to WWI, Napoleon's forces defeated by Prussia, Austria and Russia
1847 - English novelist Charlotte Brontë (under the pseudonym Currer Bell) published Jane Eyre, which became a classic noted for giving new truthfulness to the Victorian novel.
1900 - Great Britain and Germany sign the Anglo-German Treaty, ...
16th October 2020
Oil prices fell on Friday on concerns that major producers will move ahead with plans to ease their supply cuts even as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States is curtailing demand in two of the world's biggest fuel consuming regions.
Brent crude futures for December dropped 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $42.94 a barrel by 0154 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futu...
16th October 2020
U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus crossed 8 million on Thursday, rising by 1 million in less than a month, as another surge in cases hits the nation at the onset of cooler weather.
Since the pandemic started, over 217,000 people have died in the United States.
The United States reported 60,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 14, with rising cases in every region, espec...
16th October 2020
At a press conference in Copenhagen, the WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters it was time to “step up the measures” as rising case numbers on the continent were of “great concern”.
But he said the situation was not as bad as the peak in March and April, and stressed that full-on lockdowns “where every corner of our society and economy has been halted” should be avoided....
16th October 2020
London, the world’s international financial capital, will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.
Anger, though, is rising over the economic, social and health costs of the biggest curtailment of freedoms since World War Two. One former government adviser warned some people would h...
16th October 2020
By Crispian Balmer and Stephen Grey
VALLETTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - When a bomb exploded on the island of Malta three years ago, killing a campaigning journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, it sent a tremor across Europe, seeming to sum up a growing criminal threat to those who challenged corruption.
EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA
In the days after the Oct. 16, 2017, attack, family and friends ques...
16th October 2020
Italy’s southern Campania region, around Naples, on Thursday announced it would shut down schools until the end of October, the region said in a statement, in an effort to curb an increase in COVID-19 infections.
On Thursday Italy recorded 8,804 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, of which some 1,127 were in Campania.
Italy has registe...
