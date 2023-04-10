Majority of Dutch teachers want national ban on phones in class

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The majority of members of teaching union AOb are in favour of a government-imposed ban on mobile phones in class, a survey among some 8,400 teachers has shown.

While just 54% and 57% of primary and trade schoolteachers back a ban, 73% of secondary school teachers said they wanted the phones to go. ‘It’s a crystal-clear result,’ AOb official for secondary education Jelmer Evers said. ‘Our members are saying that mobile phones are having a detrimental effect on pupils’ ability to concentrate.

And that, in turn, affects the effectiveness of the teaching.’ Of the teachers voting against the ban, some 21%, said they preferred schools to make their own arrangements about phones in class, while 6% said they wanted to decide the matter for themselves.

A national ban would have to leave room for teacher discretion, Evers said. ‘The implementation of a ban would have to be up to the school, for instance banning them throughout the school, or allowing pupils to bring them but to put them in a locker. We are in favour of schools deciding what works best for them.

But one thing is clear: most teachers don’t want them in their classrooms.’

A survey among 50 school heads by broadcaster NOS earlier this year showed the opposite result, with over half saying ‘they would be the judge’ after schools minister Dennis Wiersma said he wanted to discuss a ban. Some schools already have a ban in place.



Some schools already have a ban in place.



Read more via DutchNews.nl

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first