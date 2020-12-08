Maldini hails ambition and enthusiasm of ‘his’ Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In an interview on Gazzetta Dello Sport Paolo Maldini takes stock of AC Milan’s season. After 10 rounds, the team is firmly at the top of the Serie A standings and Maldini can no longer hide the Scudetto ambitions.

“We are dreaming and we don’t want to stop doing it” Maldini told Gazzetta dello Sport, adding that above all, the team will not give up.

“I always ask the players to be ambitious. You need an almost utopian goal to reach what is possible. Ambition and enthusiasm are the key words. And then, this is a special club “.

Gazzetta Dello Sport / TgCom

