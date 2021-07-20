Mallorca and Ibiza re-introduce closure measures amid surge in Covid cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mallorca and Ibiza are reintroducing a range of public health measures amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases. In fact, according to The Independent, Spain’s Balearic Islands are banning all events which involve people from different households mixing for at least two weeks.

Apart from that, restaurants will have to close at 1am, and the number of diners per table will be cut from six to four indoors, and 12 to eight outdoors. The same reduced numbers will apply at bars and cafes. Access to beaches will also be curbed at 10pm.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said: “The objective is to attack the excesses and maintain economic activity in safe conditions.”

The Independent