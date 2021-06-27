Malta: 10 new graduates from the Caritas rehab programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports that 10 people will graduate from the San Blas drug rehabilitation programme on Wednesday. Paul Caruana from Caritas looks forward to the occasion and says that the community celebrates every step forward by victims of drug abuse.

Another story speaks with PL MEP Josianne Cutajar about the Matic report on sexual health right adopted by the EU parliament this week. Cutajar said that she abstained from the vote because the report included contradictory matters.

