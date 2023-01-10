Malta: 11% increase in persons adding a part-time job to their full-time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of part-timers who held both a full-time and part-time job increased by 11% in just a year, the NSO said.

Fresh data by the Statistics office shows that persons who also held a full-time job at end August 2022 amounted to 38,541, an increase of 10.9 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2021.

Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 35,844 up by 5.9 per cent when compared to the same month in 2021.

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 6.0 per cent, reaching 256,063. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (14,956) and a decrease in registered unemployment (520).

During this reference period, accommodation and food services activities contributed mostly to the increase

in employment, when compared to August 2021. Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 14,765 persons to 203,756. Public sector full-time employment increased by 191 persons to 51,385.

