Reading Time: < 1 minute

Optimised testing, contact tracing, and quarantine leave are needed to ensure the survival of viable businesses, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said.

During the chamber’s pre-budget document launch, Deputy President Marisa Xuereb noted that quarantine leave is a major burden on businesses, especially in sectors where employees cannot easily work from home.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1545

Like this: Like Loading...