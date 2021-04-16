Malta – 19% of catering establishments close in first year of pandemic – ACE

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a study conducted by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) in collaboration with a number of suppliers it transpires that between March 2020 and March 2021 approximately 19 percent of establishments closed down . This staggering figure confirms the studies that the ACE had done in 2020 whereby 24 percent of the establishments declared that they are considering to close shop. An additional 12 percent have put their operation on sale or to rent.

In a statement, ACE said that catering establishments have been unjustly made to close in spite of all statistics showing that the Covid 19 spread is not related to restaurant opening. “Despite the clarity in statistics and the statements made by Health officials that Restaurants are not the cause, the Health Authorities have decided to discriminate against these depriving them from their daily bread.”

ACE added that catering establishments are being deprived from the right to work and earn a living. The situation is desperate with mental health issues related to solvency problems also being reported to the ACE The Association have also been in touch with psychologists who have confirmed that they are surprised on the number of catering establishment owners that are approaching them in view of the circumstance. Restaurateurs lives should matter to the Health Authorities

Many in the retail sector have also expressed solidarity with restaurateurs given also that their establishments are also being effected by the closure of catering establishments.

In this alarming situation, the ACE calls on Government to open Catering Establishments at the immediate , to issue vouchers on opening date and to maintain full wage supplement up to end of year.

