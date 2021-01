Reading Time: < 1 minute



Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that during the year of the pandemic, a total of 190 projects had been approved, generating 1,900 new jobs with a total investment of € 140 million.

At the end of a Business Breakfast on the theme Towards a New Prosperity, the Prime Minister stated that foreign investors knew where they stood with the Government, and for this reason, they are interested in being part of the economic regeneration.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

