Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 4th September August 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports on the compilation of evidence against Daniel Muka, accused of the Sliema double murder in August. The police said they found the suspect wearing gold stolen from the house of the victim when he was arrested.

The Independent quotes investigator James Grech who said that doctor and banker Chris Pandolfino was shot five times while his partner Ivor Maciejovski was shot once in the head in their Sliema home on August 19.

L-Orizzont follows the testimony in court of the lead investigator in the Sliema double murder cases who said the police found marks on the front door of the victims’ residence suggesting that it was forced open.

In-Nazzjon says that the three suspects in the Sliema double murder were identified using CCTV cameras and cell phone localisation. Sources had tipped off the police about a ‘tall man’ entering an abandoned house in Floriana where Daniel Muka was later arrested.

L-Orizzont says that 58 percent of government consumption vouchers issued have been used with a combined spend of €37.3 million including added personal expenditure. The highest number of transactions was recorded on August 8, with 54,000 vouchers redeemed.

The Independent reports that consumers used just under €26 million in government vouchers by the end of August, spending an additional €11.5 million. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the system proved popular with businesses and customers.

The Times says that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a woman in Valletta last weekend. The victim, Anna Karsbjer, said she was relieved at the news and expected to be informed of how the case will proceed.

In-Nazzjon reports that 44 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Thursday, while there were 38 recoveries. It says that the rate of infections in Europe has returned to the figures seen in March.

Morning Briefing

PN leadership campaign

In an interview streamed on The Times of Malta, incumbent PN leader said that paid-up members of the party had trusted him to carry out a five-year programme, with a number of promises which had already been implemented. This includes reforming the party media to break even in a year, to modernise the party statute and to raise an income strream from party clubs.

Asked about his dismal performance in surveys, Delia said that it was the whole Party that was registering such results and that these were precisely a confirmation.

On his part, challenger Bernard Grech said that he was offering to serve the Party without being “anyone’s puppet”. “I am not backed by anyone but I spoke to parliamentarians who support me and others who don’t and I believe that if I become leader, I will enjoy everyone’s confidence.”

Grech said he had 320 people helping him in his campaign and made reference to a crowdfunding campaign that had already secured him €22,000. This money will finance his campaign and whatever remained would be donated to the party.

He also announced that his wish was for the party to have a female deputy leader.

Sliema double murder – Court hearing

Daniel Muka was wearing a chain he allegedly stole from the man when he was arrested by the police last week.

Muka, an Albanian national, stands accused of murdering Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski at their Sliema house on 18 August.

Police Inspector James Grech testified that it appeared that the motive for the double murder was theft. He explained that pendants from gold chains that were around Pandolfino’s neck were found on the floor inside the victim’s house, leading investigators to believe that these chains were stolen.

The inspector also said that Muka insisted when questioned by the police that murder was not part of the plan that was briefed to him when being asked to join the crime.

Covid-19 Malta

34 new cases were reported on Thursday, following 2,438 swabs carried out over the same timeframe. 38 persons have recovered, meaning there are now 424 active cases.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that the €100 vouchers issued to families as part of the government’s post COVID-19 economic recovery plan have generated an additional spend of €11.5 million among consumers.

Following the announcement by Government that schools will be re-opening later this month, with respect of detailed health protocols, the Union of Professional Educators has announced that it will be issuing an industrial dispute.

“The UPE is disappointed with the lack of empathy the ministry and government have been showing vulnerable educators. It was clearly stated to the UPE that all vulnerable educators are to return to work in person, leaving no alternative for remote working.

For this reason, the UPE will be issuing an industrial dispute in the coming hours, to safeguard its vulnerable members.” He added that the vulnerable included ex cancer patients, as well as those suffering from diabetes, among other conditions.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...