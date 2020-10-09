Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 9th October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Airport traffic down again in September

September traffic through Malta International Airport registered a drop of 83.1 per cent when compared to the same month in 2019, with passenger movements totalling 128,664.

It has registered a slight improvement in August.

Aircraft movements and seat capacity for the month of September decreased by 57.9 per cent and 59.9 per cent respectively. Seat load factor (SLF) for the month registered a drop of 49.9 percentage points to stand at 36.3 per cent.

The top markets for the month of September were Germany (-71.4 per cent), Italy (-83.1 per cent), the United Kingdom (-89.2 per cent), France (-73.1 per cent) and Austria (-55.4 per cent).

Govt confirms plans to hand Miżieb and Aħrax to the FKNK

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg on Thursday has defended government plans to formally hand over the management of the woodlands at Miżieb and Aħrax to the FKNK hunters’ federation.

The FKNK will not receive any monetary compensation for its management of the two sites.

Both sides faced a significant backlash from civil society, with a petition called by some 60 NGOs receiving over 17,000 signatures.

Govt, PN clash on business register

The Opposition took a swipe against Government decision to delete thousand of inactive companies from the country’s business register, saying that while it is good for the registry to clean up the registry from those no longer active, it must not occur to the detriment of transparency obligations and information accessibility”

“The information regarding inactive companies removed by the registry serve to ensure transparency in the creation and administration of companies, and is also used so that entities and business people take informed decisions. The removal of this information is also a major problem for journalists who play an important role in their search for truth and in uncovering abuse.”

The Economy Ministry denied these claims replied that “all information remains physically stored in the MBR building and anyone can request company information, as a physical document or by email.”

Covid-19 active cases back over 600 mark

Health authorities reported 64 new cases of coronavirus in Malta, with 19 persons recovering the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has gone up to 622, the first time the 600-mark was exceeded since the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the Malta Union of Teachers said it was concerned about “false information” being issued about coronavirus cases in schools, noting that some parents were rushing to pick up their children from schools due to false rumours making the rounds.

The Union said that it expects the government to have its communication procedures in place to inform affected educators, students and parents immediately and to ensure that all respective health measures are taken right away.

