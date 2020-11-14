19-year-old man died on Friday night in a head-on collision – Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 14 November

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Update 0720 – A 19-year-old man died on Friday night in a head-on collision between two cars in Mġarr that left two others hospitalised.

The young victim was driving a Toyota Corolla on Triq Sir Temi Zammit at around 11.15pm when the crash happened. He was heading towards Mosta, where he lived, with an 18-year-old young man in the passenger seat when he collided with a Mitsubishi pickup truck being driven in the opposite direction by a 35-year-old man from Mġarr. The front half of the Toyota was crushed upon impact and it required the expertise of Civil Protection Department officials to extract the two passengers from it.









The 19-year-old died on the scene after suffering fatal injuries, while his 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Times of Malta / Malta Police

Morning Briefing

Five more Covid deaths

Another three COVID-19 deaths were announced by the Health Ministry, yesterday evening, taking Friday’s tally to five and Malta’s total to 95.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said an 84-year-old man who was confirmed positive on October 29. He died on Friday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility. An 82-year-old man who tested positive on October 14 and a 46-year-old man who tested positive on October 10 died on Friday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The latter was identified on social media as Qormi Mayor Renald Falzon. Messages of condolonces from both sides of the political spectrum dominated social media yesterday evening. Falzon is the youngest victim of the virus so far.

Earlier during the day, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci had announced two other deaths.

150 new cases on Friday – 208 in hospital

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday reached 150, with 101 patients recovering, health authorities said. This takes the tally of active cases to a new record of 2,124. In total, the number of cases recorded in Malta was 7,796, with 92 deaths, including two announced this morning.

In the weekly press conference, Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci said that there were 208 people being treated in hospital for coronavirus including 13 in the intensive treatment unit and 10 in the infectious disease unit at Mater Dei.

Chris Cardona says he was framed on Caruana Galizia murder links

Chris Cardona says that the letter which attempted to link him to Caruana Galizia’s murder was “clearly an attempted frame-up.” The former Economy Minister and Labour Deputy Leader was testifyomg in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

Cardona testified that he had no idea who wrote those letters, and that these were not shown to him. Questioned by Judge Lofaro as to why he did not take steps to clear his name, Cardona insisted that he did not want to interefere with police investigations and that such action might be taken at the opportune time.

He also re-iterated a claim that a number of journalists were conspiring against him to implicate him in the crime, referring to to secret footage by a French journalist who recorded a bar-goer claiming he saw Cardona meeting the alleged killers.

Jesuits mourn Grech Marguerat’s passing away

One of the founders of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Malta, Fr Pierre Grech Marguerat has died, aged 62, the Jesuit community said.

Grech Marguerat died suddenly at the Jesuit community house in Pisa, where he had just returned after having being in hospital.

“Dear friends, Heaven has welcomed another beautiful soul,” the Maltese Jesuit community said in a Facebook post announcing Grech Marguerat’s death

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...