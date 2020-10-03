Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 3rd October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN to conclude leadership election this evening

After a lengthy months-long process, the PN will choose its leader today with paid-up members voting between 8am and 4pm in Malta, and between 8am and 2pm in Gozo.

Incumbent leader Adrian Delia is facing off with Bernard Grech. A result is expected late in the evening, the culmination of a troubled year for the party in Opposition.

In the first four days of early voting, more than two-thirds of the 21,499 paid-up members of the PN have already cast their vote.

Caruana Galizia murder: Magistrate orders sharing of exhibits with defence team

Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who is presiding over the compilation of evidence against alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia mastermind Yorgen Fenech has ruled that a number of acts related to the enquiry, including taped conversations and mobile phone data, should be shared with the defence.

Fenech’s lawyers had argued that failure to do so would be breaching their client’s right to a fair hearing. On his part, the Attorney General had declared that he intended to exhibit the acts of the inquiry in the next sitting, on October 6.

The court also decided that it has the last word on what can be shared, as the inquiry file itself contained copies of acts from several other related inquiries which should not be revealed lest it damage the ongoing inquiries

Covid-19 Update

Three persons passed away yesterday, as Malta’s death tally has now reached 38. 44 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the authorities today, while 63 have recovered.

During the weekly briefing yesterday, Prof Charmaine Gauci said that less than 10% of the 434 active cases are currently requiring hospitalisation, with five being in intensive care. The number of cases in residential homes for the elderly have continued to increase, particulary at the San Ġużepp home, where 127 residents and 32 members of staff have contracted the virus.

The Health Superintendent also said that 14 cases this week were related to air travel.

