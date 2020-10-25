Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 25 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

25% of restaurants consider shuttng their doors

A quarter of all catering establishments around the island are considering stopping their operations in view of the significant decrease in sales resulting from the current pandemic.

The survey, which was carried out by the Association of Catering Establishment (ACE) found that for 26% of restaurants closure was a realistic option, while 42% were biding their time. It was only the remaining 23% that felt certain on their prospects and confirmed that come what may they will keep to operate.

On the same level, one of four catering establishments said that they would have to shed staff.

Malta to finalise carbon neutrality strategy before end of year

Malta’s strategy for carbon neutrality – which the country aims to achieve by 2050 – will be finalised in the coming weeks according to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

During the Environment Council of Ministers in Luxembourg, the Minister said that the government’s efforts to ensure that Malta’s power generation is LNG-based means that today, our country is already low-carbon, putting Malta ahead among its European peers.

Government to appeal Mobility Package

Malta has filed a complaint before the Court of Justice of the European Union against Mobility Package 1. The package of measures adopted by the Council and the European Parliament last July, which was originally intended to modernize EU road transport rules, included in its final adopted version two specific rules: the ‘Return-Home of Vehicles’ rule and the ‘Cabotage Cooling-Off period’ rule.

Both these rules were not part of the original proposals presented by the European Commission but were only added towards the end of the legislative procedure, notwithstanding the objections of several member states, including Malta.

Covid-19 Update

Malta added another 115 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, detected from one of the highest number of swabs taken so far – 3144. Some 39 coronavirus patients recovered, meaning Malta now has 1845 active cases.

Meanwhile, authorities also reported Malta’s 50 death, with a 77 year old man is the latest victim of Coronavirus in Malta. The man died in a residence for the elderly during the night.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...