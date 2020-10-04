Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 4th October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Dr Bernard Grech is new PN Leader

Dr Bernard Grech has been elected the new leader of the Nationalist Party. According to official results published by the Party, Grech secured the vote of 12,663 paid-up members (69.35%). Incumbent Adrian Delia garnered 5.622 votes (30.7%). 77 votes were invalid.

In his first comments, Dr Grech thanked all those who formed part of his team and those who will be joining him to make the PN a force to reckon with, in the interests of the country. “This is not the end of the road but a starting point,” he said later in his acceptance speech at the Party’s headquarters in Pieta.

In a concession speech, During the press conference, Adrian Delia said that he will remain loyal towards the PN and he will show his loyalty towards his leader. Delia stated that he will remain within the PN to make sure that the PN remains the people’s party. “I will make sure that all that I have experienced during the past 3 years will not be faced by the new leader.”

On Facebook, Grech said he was certain Delia would “continue to play his part to the benefit of the party from now on forward”.

The Labour Party in a statement said that this result was a victory for the establishment, to which Grech replied that he does not take any advice from the PL. “What I tell them is that today the PN is stronger. I do not have all solutions, but I will listen to everyone and then decide,” he said.

Covid-19 Update

A 70-year old man on Saturday became the latest coronavirus patient to lose his life in Malta. Health authorities reported that man tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was hospitalised that same day. He had underlying health conditions.

65 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during the previous 24 hours while another 43 recovered. After a week of decreases, this means that active cases have gone up again, to 455.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...