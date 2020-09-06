Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 6th September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19: Malta

Malta reported 30 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, lowering the number of active cases to just below 400 after 36 persons recovered. The Health Ministry also announced the 14th victim in Malta. The person, identified as Lawrence Fenech, was a doctor aged 85, tested positive late last month but was admitted to Mater Dei earlier this week.

Meanwhile, The Times of Malta, reports that Malta would currently be on the EU’s ‘orange’ travel list if a European Commission proposal to harmonise restrictions is approved.

This would mean that people travelling to Malta would require to provide contact tracing details, but would not need to quarantine.

PN Leader ties criminality with high levels of migration

As the PN leadership election process kicks off in less than a month, PN Leader Adrian Delia has focused his Saturday message on Net FM on issues concerning criminality and migration in Malta, re-iterating that ghettos are taking over Maltese village and instiling fear in people trying to live a normal life.

Delia said that in towns and villages such as Marsa Floriana, Ħamrun, Buġibba and St Paul’s Bay, children fear doing simple things like playing with their friends or getting ice-cream in the evening. For our elderly, simple pleasures like putting a chair out on the pavement to chat with their neighbours in the evening, is no longer possible”.

Delia also paid tribute to Miriam Pace who lost her life six months ago in a construction tragedy, recalling that despite commitments no tangible action has been taken by Government.

Inmate found dead in cell

A 45-year-old prisoner was found dead in his cell at the Corradino Correctional Facility. The correctional services agency said Maltese man, found dead at 6;35am, died of natural causes.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party called on transparency in the investigations, pointing at the relatively young age of the victim.

