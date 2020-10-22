Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 22 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19: Malta registers 47th death as cases reach 5,000 mark

A 68-year-old man yesterday became the 47th patient to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health reported that the man had been hospitalised on September 27 and diagnosed on the same day as suffering from the virus.

The Ministry also said that the man had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit, also suffering from other complications.

155 new cases of coronavirus were identified during the previous 24 hours, Health authorities said. With 49 recoveries, the number of active cases has increased to 1,649. Malta has now registered more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in total. 2,823 swab tests were carried out during the same timeframe.

Health Superintendence discourages use of visors

Health authorities have discouraged the use of visors without facemasks, in their latest set of guidelines issued to the public. This recommendation was based on the lack of evidence that visors are effective at controlling droplet transmission.

Roberta Metsola elected EP Vice-President

The centre-right European Popular Party has nominated Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola to serve as vice-president of the European Parliament.

She replaces Mairead McGuinness became European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union last month.

As a result, Metsola also takes a place in the Parliament’s Bureau, which is responsible for all administrative, staff and organizational matters in Parliament.

Malta updates travel restrictions

The Minister responsible for Public Health notifies that it revised the list which fall under the Mandatory Tests for Certain Travelers Regulations, 2020.

Any traveller arriving in Malta from any of the countries listed in the revised list of countries indicated hereunder is required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no later than seventy-two (72) hours before arrival in Malta. Travelers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

Revised List of Countries;

Austria

Belgium (all airports)

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France (all Paris airports, Marseille)

Hungary

Ireland

Netherlands (all airports)

Poland (Gdansk, Krakow)

Portugal (Porto)

Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Girona airport)

Switzerland (all airports)

Tunisia

United Kingdom (Belfast, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle)

This Notice regarding the revised list of countries shall come into effect on Friday 23rd October, at midnight.

