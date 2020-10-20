Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 20 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government announces budget for 2021

Government has announced the budget for 2021, with the theme “Strongly Moving Forward” seeking to send out a message of positivity to spur on Malta’s economic regeneration in the coming years. Among the widely-anticipated measures, Government said that a new round of vouchers will be distributed to all population, while the wage guarantee has been extended until March 2021 without providing indications on whether other sectors of the economy.

The Budget includes a total expenditure of over €5,700 million. In its economic analysis, Government is anticipating a drop in 7.4% in the GDP, rebounding by 6.4% in nominal terms in 2021.

The Cost of Living Adjustment, known as COLA, will be €1.75 per week, reflecting the low inflation rate experienced over the past 12 months. Scicluna said that the increase will be given to all employees, pensioners and people on social benefits. Students will also see the COLA increase reflected in their stipends.

The government will also be giving another tax refund allocation. This time round, the refund will be between €45 and €95. Upwards of 218,000 people will benefit from this measure, which will cost €16 million.

Government is estimating that GDP will contract by 7.4% in real terms this year before rebounding to 5% in 2021.

Malta’s debt ratio is expected to be at 58.1% next year, and despite increases, will remain below 60% until 2023. This year, Malta’s deficit will shoot up to 9.4%, before being lowered to 5.9% in 2021. This flexibility was allowed by the European Commission which suspended its fiscal requirements for 2020 and 2021, giving national Governments more room for manouvre.

Government said that while supporting existing economic sectors, this budget will serve as a push to attract new economic niches, including in the fields of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, AI, Immersive Technology, 3d printing, Quantum and High Performance Computing.

Moneyval assessment expected by mid-2021

The outcome of Moneyval’s evaluation of Malta is expected to be known in the first half of 2021, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said.

Earlier this month, Malta submitted its final progress report to Moneyval experts, in a bid to avoid being placed on a grey-list.

Covid Update

Health authorities reported 109 new cases of coronavirus in Malta in the past 24 hours, the sixth consecutive three-digit daily increase. With just six persons recovering during the same timeframe, Malta now counts 1,450 active cases.

CDE News

