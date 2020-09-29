Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 29th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 death tally rises again

An elderly woman has become the 33rd person to die after being infected with Covid-19, the Health Ministry announced yesterday evening.

The woman was 82 years old.

The Health Ministry said that the woman returned a positive swab for Covid-19 on 17 September, and remained at the elderly home where she lived and passed away yesterday.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 27 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the tally on the Maltese Islands above the 3,000 mark.

41 persons have recovered over the same period, lowering the number of active cases to 575.

Nurses to follow industrial directives

With staff shortages taking a turn to the worse at Mater Dei, nurses at the Intensive Therapy Unit and the Oncology Centre have announced that they will be following union directives from tomorrow.

In a letter sent to the permanent secretary, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said the shor tage of nurses was an issue that the health division was taking too lightly.

MUMN president Paul Pace argied that the situation at the ITU took a turn for the worse with the recent increase in Covid-19 patients being admitted for intensive treatment.

All women deserve right to ‘body autonomy’ – Helena Dalli

Sexual and reproductive health rights are fundamental rights and key to gender equality, European Commissioner Helena Dalli said during a round table discussion on safe access to abortion. The Maltese Commissioner said that she was “committed to ensure access to high quality sexual and reproductive healthcare services” and argued for a “push back” against an erosion of rights.

All women across Europe deserved the right to “body autonomy”, she declared.

Despite this statement, Helena Dalli recalled that powers on sexual and reproductive health services, including abortion, lie with the member states.

