Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 6th October 2020

Morning Briefing

Budget scheduled for 19th October

The Budget for 2021 will be presented on 19 October, the government announced during a meeting of the House Business Committee on Monday.

This year’s budget will be the first for Robert Abela’s administration. The Prime Minister argued during in the past few days that this budget will seek a balance between economic growth and ensuring that the most vulnerable groups, particularly vulnerable, are not left behind.

Concurrently, it will also be a first for newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech. The latter is expected to make his way into Parliament following the resignation of PN MP Ivan J Bartolo.

The Opposition leader will deliver his reaction to the budget on 26 October with the Prime Minister replying a day later.

Former PM Muscat resigns from Parliament

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced his resignation as member of parliament yesterday evening.

Muscat announced his resignation on Monday, as parliament convened after the summer recess. The former PM said that he is proud of the accomplishments as leader of the country, and with the responsibilities he shouldered.

While recalling the successful electoral returns achieved during this tenure, he insisted that he did not like farewells and as such did not inform his fellow MPs of the intention to make the announcement during the first session after Summer recess.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities registered 57 new cases of coronavirus in Malta tin the previous 24 hours. With only 12 patients recovering, the number of active cases is back above the 500-mark, standing at 518.

From the 30 cases which have been traced, seven cases were identified at St Vincent de Paule while seven cases were of educators, the daily update said.

CDE News

