Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 26th August 2020

Updated 0826 – Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont reports that a man wanted by US authorities was arrested in Malta. Nazzareno Mifsud was on the run for more than 30 years after facing charges about sexual abuse of underage children.

Mala Today says that PN leadership candidates Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech had until Monday to submit a detailed questionnaire to the party’s vetting Commission, together with tax return and bank statements of the past three years.

The Independent says that the team behind Bernard Grech’s campaign for the PN leadership is confident that support is growing, particularly in Gozo. Grech had visited activists in the island when a controversy erupted over MP David Stellini’s vacated seat.

Morning Briefing

Sliema double murder arrest

Following a dramatic raid in Floriana, the Police have yesterday arrested Daniel Muka, a 29-year old Albanian, in connection with the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski last week.

In a crime conference, Commissioner Angelo Gafa said that the police were looking at the crime as a robbery, explaining that the victims potentially had a substantial amount of gold on their person which was stolen.

Gafa said that Maciejowski was found with a shot to the head, while Pandolfino had two shots to the chest, one to the neck and another in the head.

It is understood that Muka was previously charged with the attempted murder of three police officers, resisting arrest and causing slight injuries, as well as the illegal possession of a firearm.

Coronavirus in Malta

The long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain still need to be clarified, despite “interesting” links, consultant neurologist Malcolm Vella said to The Times of Malta today.

Vella argues against letting down our guard just because the mortality rate is, so far, low in Malta. The neurologist refers to three cases who presented with strokes and tested positive, as well as a case of severe encephalopathy, following a prolonged stay on a ventilator in the Intensive Therapy Unit, in a patient with coronavirus-related lung disease.

Meanwhile, 38 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday by the Health Ministry, with 52 patients recovering. The larger increase in recoveries has pushed down the total number of active cases to 666, while the number of infections on the Maltese islands since the onset of the pandemic has now exceeded the 1,700 mark.

2,048 swab tests were carried out. The Department also said that a majority of yesterday’s cases, over 30, were related to existent clusters.

The Czech Republic and Tunisia were added to Malta’s amber travel list, a government statement said. The two countries join Bulgaria, Romania and parts of Spain (Barcelona, Girona, Madrid) on the list.

CDE News

