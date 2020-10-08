Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 8th October 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Update 0900 – Newspaper Review

Business Today reports that accountants, financial services providers, and firms are unhappy with the slow process for bond listing reviews, demanding that the MFSA listing committee meets more regularly.

The Malta Business Weekly reports on new guidelines by the Malta Gaming Authority demanding immediate reporting of suspicious betting behaviour. The new monitoring requirements will come into effect on January 1, 2021.

The Times reveals that the government is signing a contract with the hunters’ federation for the management of the woodland areas in Miżieb and L-Aħrax. Mellieħa councillors and NGOs opposing the plan said the deal was kept secret from them.

L-Orizzont reports on a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the association of catering establishments. ACE president Reuben Buttigieg said that the actions of the government have saved jobs in the industry.

The Independent quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that MPs misusing social media would be disciplined. He was replying to questions from the press following a feud playing out on Facebook between his predecessor Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi.

In-Nazzjon reports on the swearing-in of Bernard Grech as Leader of the Opposition in a ceremony at San Anton Palace. Grech said that the role of the Opposition is to take a position on matters on national relevance.

The Independent reports that YMCA has received 520 requests for shelter in the first nine months of this year but could only accommodate 106. CEO Anthony Camilleri said that many cases could not be helped due to safety procedures.

The Malta Business Weekly announces the opening of a new industrial rental space in the Wied il-Għasel area, Burmarrad. Vassallo Business Park offers 33,000 square metres of space catering for large and medium enterprises.

Business Today says that the Malta Business Registry published a five-year strategy focusing on internationalisation, information and communication technology, changing purposes, and knowledge and learning.

The Times quotes nurses’ union president Paul Pace who wrote to the Superintendent of Public Health demanding regular burial for victims of Covid-19. Pace said there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through the coffin.

L-Orizzont reports that three men aged between 19 and 28 have been arrested after police found them in possession of 23 kilogrammes of cannabis. The accused pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking.

The Malta Business Weekly says that 63 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, the highest daily number in three weeks. There are currently 536 active cases while 3,441 people have contracted the infection since March.

Former PM calls for publication of Keith Schembri inquiry

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that it was in the national interest for the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry into alleged money laundering by former chief of staff Keith Schembri to be made public.

While denying any involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder, Muscat would not say whether he felt betrayed by Schembri, insisting that justice should be allowed to take its course before drawing any conclusions.

He also admitted to having had a number of Whatsapp conversations with the alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, but insisted that these were just on food and football, and that they included nothing compromising. Muscat insisted that he did all he could to solve the murder and was the only Prime Minister under whose watch a major crime in Malta was actually solved.

Gradual return to class commences

State school students started a phased return to their classrooms on Wednesday, when 5,489 returned to their classes. The first to sit back behind their desks were those in Year II of kindergarten, Year Six primary and Year Nine.

The Ministry of Education said 78% of pupils in Year Nine, equivalent to Form Three Secondary had turned up, along with 77% of those in Year 6 primary and 60% of the Kinder II children.

Pupils in the first year of kindergarden, the first year of primary and Year 11 return to school this morning. All children are expected to have returned to school by Wednesday next week.

Two workplace incidents leave one man dead, another injured

A worker was killed and another was seriously injured in separate accidents when sheets of metal fell on them on Wednesday. The police said the fatality took place at about 5.30pm in a warehouse in Triq il-Haddedin, Mgarr. The worker, who has not yet been identified, was unloading sheets of metals when some fell on him.

He died on the spot. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is heading an inquiry.

Earlier, a worker from Georgia was seriously injured when a sheet of metal fell on one of his feet. The police said the accident happened in a warehouse at Triq ix-Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa, at about 3pm.

The 38-year-old was hospitalised, suffering serious injuries.

Covid-19 Update

A 96-year-old coronavirus patient has died, health authorities have announced. She is the 41st Covid-19 victim. 68 new coronavirus cases have been reported the day before by the health authorities on today following 2,497 swab tests. The number of active cases has increased to 536.

