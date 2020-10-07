Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 7th October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bernard Grech co-opted to Parliament

PN Leader Bernard Grech has taken the Oath of Office and is now officially a Member of Parliament after Ivan J Bartolo renounced his place on his behalf.

In his first address he thanked his family and those who wished to support him on the day but were unable to be present due to the current Covid-19 circumstances.

Former leader Adrian Delia also intervened.

“I asked myself whether it is possible to have an Opposition leader for all of the Maltese people, and not just for half of the people. In the same way, are we capable of having a Prime Minister for all the Maltese people and not just half. This contemplation is one of the reasons I entered politics. This is why I wanted a different approach to politics.”

Meanwhile, The Times of Malta suggests this morning that Labour is considering a co-option to replace Joseph Muscat in Parliament rather than going through a by-election process.

Abela, Grech, clash in first meeting

Robert Abela and Bernard Grech clashed in their first meeting, with the PM challening the latter to go to the police to sustain any claims of corruption, or go to a magistrate to seek an inquiry.

Abela accused that Grech was hindering Government’s efforts to solve the migration on Malta, re-iterating that Malta was full up. The new PN leader had suggeted a national conference to discuss this thorny issue.

In comments to the press after the meeting, Bernard Grech insisted that a probe into the Electrogas deal was necessary. “The Prime Minister heard me, but it does not seem that he understood what I was telling him. He again refused to launch a public inquiry. It seems that the Prime Minister forgot that there is an Auditor General’s report that indicates that there are serious failures in the contract. I believe that we are duty bound to ensure that such a public inquiry take place.”

The PN leader also said that his call for a conference on migration was to discuss all migration to Malta, including some 80,000 foreign workers brought to Malta under a Labour Government.

Covid-19 Update

A 90-year old woman passed away following infection by coronavirus. She had been hospitalised on 30th August, a month after being diagnosed as positive to the virus. The woman is the 40th victim of coronavirus in Malta.

47 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the authorities in the past 24 hours, while 42 patients have recovered. As a result, active cases increased slightly to 522.

