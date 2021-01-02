Malta: 26 new medicines provided for free in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that 26 new drugs were added to the free medicines supplied by the government in 2020, making it the biggest addition to the formulary list in a single year. The drugs include medication for cancer and high blood pressure.

The paper speaks with Customs Department director Joseph Chetcuti who said that imports of objects for personal use from the UK will not need to be declared now that Britain is formally a Third Country.

