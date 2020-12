Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 40 cabin crew will be made redundant at Malta Air from January 1, with the airline blaming the General Workers’ Union for the dismissals.

A spokesman for Malta Air, a subsidiary of the Ryanair Group, said the union had failed to deliver a cabin crew emergency agreement agreed by the GWU and Malta Air last Thursday.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1745

Like this: Like Loading...