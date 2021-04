Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced that persons aged 40+ can start registering for the Covid-19 vaccination with effect from Friday.

Dr Fearne urged these persons to enter the vaċċin.gov.mt site or send an SMS on 9918 0045 to get vaccinated in Malta or on 9918 0044 to get vaccinated in Gozo.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

