In the last 24 hours, 55 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Malta after 2,194 swab tests were carried out.

Health Authorities also confirmed that there were a further 43 people who had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries registered to-date to 977.

Out of a total of 1,667 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 680 are currently still active.

Updated 15:40

