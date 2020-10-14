Malta: 6 medieval chapels scheduled at Grade One Level

Reading Time: < 1 minute



6 medieval chapels which have historical importance have been scheduled for protection at Grade 1 level. Two of these are chapels (Santa Duminka in Dingli (Ħal Tartani) and Santa Marija ta’ Bir Miftuħ, Gudja)and were among the first ten parishes documented in 1436 except for Vittoriosa and Mdina.

The six sites on which the proposal for scheduling was made are Santa Duminka, Ħad Dingli (Ħal Tartani); Santa Marija ta’ Bir Miftuħ, Gudja; San Ċir, Rabat; Wasla tal-Familja Mqaddsa mill-Eġittu, Comino; Santa Marija ta’ Ħal Xluq, Siggiewi and Santa Marija tas-Sokkors, Cospicua.

Source TVM

Updated 1552

Like this: Like Loading...