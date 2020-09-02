Malta: 89-year-old dies of coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the thirteenth Covid-19 casualty after a man died at Mater Dei. The 89-year-old was originally discharged on Monday with no symptoms displayed but was rushed back after his condition deteriorated.

Another story speaks to Teachers’ Union president Marco Bonnici who appealed for a ‘concrete plan’ on the reopening of schools. Bonnici said that the authorities have to ensure that protocols can be observed by all schools at all times.

