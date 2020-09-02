Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: 89-year-old dies of coronavirus

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the thirteenth Covid-19 casualty after a man died at Mater Dei. The 89-year-old was originally discharged on Monday with no symptoms displayed but was rushed back after his condition deteriorated.

Another story speaks to Teachers’ Union president Marco Bonnici who appealed for a ‘concrete plan’ on the reopening of schools. Bonnici said that the authorities have to ensure that protocols can be observed by all schools at all times.

