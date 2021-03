Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a fifth of the population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Just over 45,000 people have been given the two jabs, putting Malta’s vaccination rate ahead of other EU countries.

The paper reports that Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo ruled on Tuesday that there was enough prima facie evidence to indict brother Robert and Adrian Agius with involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

