Malta: A month after migrant rescue, tanker off Malta awaits port

A month after it rescued migrants in the Mediterranean at Malta’s request, a Danish-flagged chemical tanker awaited at sea Friday with low supplies and its passengers so despairing of ever making landfall that they say they feel like jumping into the sea.

The Maersk Etienne rescued 27 migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean. Its owners, Maersk Tankers, said food and fresh water are running low.

Source: The Malta Independent

