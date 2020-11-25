Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: A quarter of inner harbour area students skipped school in a month

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a report showing that over a quarter of children enrolled in schools in the inner harbour area have played truant between October and November. Another 17 percent were excused for medical or other reasons.

Another story reports on a police raid on former footballers Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti, suspected of forming part of an international fuel smuggling network. Another eight people were arrested in the operation.

