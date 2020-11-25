Malta: A quarter of inner harbour area students skipped school in a month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a report showing that over a quarter of children enrolled in schools in the inner harbour area have played truant between October and November. Another 17 percent were excused for medical or other reasons.

Another story reports on a police raid on former footballers Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti, suspected of forming part of an international fuel smuggling network. Another eight people were arrested in the operation.

