Malta: A quarter of investors find country no longer attractive

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Malta registered a drop of 15 percentage points in Foreign Direct Investment attractiveness from last year. An annual EY survey shows that 25 percent of investors said the country is not attractive, the largest share ever recorded.

Another story reports on Malta’s reply to a formal letter by the EU Commission warning against the individual investor programme. The government insists that citizenship in the EU remains the competence of states.

