Malta: A third admit to seeking personal favours for public services

The Times quotes study results by Transparency International which found that a third of people in Malta have leaned on their personal connections to access public services such as social welfare benefits, resolve issues with the police, and enter a public school. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/corruption-a-third-admit-using-personal-connections.879371

Another story reports increasing cases of domestic violence against elderly people. Many of the 200 complaints filed with the police last year involved claims of psychological abuse including fear and theft. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/200-reports-of-domestic-violence-on-elderly-in-2020.879377

