Malta: A third of domestic violence victims are men

L-Orizzont leads with the inauguration of the Gender-based and Domestic Violence department within the police. Minister Byron Camilleri said that nearly a third of cases investigated by the police were filed by men.

The paper reports on a kidnapping of a woman by two men and a woman last Saturday. The suspect held the victim against her will in an apartment and warned her son that he would not see her again unless he paid back money owed.

Another story follows the compilation of evidence against Jesper Kristiansen, accused of involvement in the Sliema double murder in August. The Dutchman refused to answer questions by the prosecution.

