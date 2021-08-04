Malta: A third of early teens fully vaccinated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that nearly a third of people in the 12 to 15 age group have received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Health Ministry said that slightly under 85 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

The paper quotes a spokesperson for the police that Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla has been suspended until an investigation is finalised. The senior officer was accused of inaction over reports of wrongdoing by government officials. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/111278/police_official_who_ignored_17_black_allegations_suspended_from_police_force

