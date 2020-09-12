Malta: Abattoir worker positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that a man who works at the public abattoir in Marsa has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening. Operations were halted on Friday to disinfect the ‘dirty area’ but will resume from this morning.

The paper quotes former minister Louis Grech who said that the Panama Papers revelations presented a major problem to the government and that he had insisted for action to be taken against Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

