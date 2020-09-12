Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Abattoir worker positive for coronavirus

In-Nazzjon says that a man who works at the public abattoir in Marsa has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening. Operations were halted on Friday to disinfect the ‘dirty area’ but will resume from this morning.

The paper quotes former minister Louis Grech who said that the Panama Papers revelations presented a major problem to the government and that he had insisted for action to be taken against Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

