Malta: Abattoir workers test positive for Covid-19

L-Orizzont reports that meat-processing workers had to be transferred from Gozo to Malta after 10 workers in the public slaughterhouse were infected with the Covid-19 virus. The Ministry for Agriculture said that all safety measures are being adhered to.

The paper publishes an interview with Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Roderick Galdes who says that the government has plans to build 1,700 social accommodation units by 2022. The apartments are spread across different towns and cities.

