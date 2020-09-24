Malta: Abuse victim issued travel ban as partner claims she wants abortion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pregnant victim of domestic abuse has been banned from travelling after her estranged partner claimed she plans to carry out an abortion, the Women’s Rights Foundation has said.

Human rights lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic said the alleged abuser had “used the judicial system to continue controlling our client”.

She said: “She is 15 weeks pregnant and has no intention of carrying out an abortion. However, that is beyond the point. Regardless of her intentions, this is a breach of her fundamental human rights and EU rights that Malta has subscribed to.”

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:30

