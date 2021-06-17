Malta: Accommodation scheme provides housing for 330 families

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that a government accommodation scheme is providing housing to 330 families. The Housing Authority is leasing empty property on ten-year contracts, offering minimum risk to owners while increasing its stock. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/330-proprjeta-allokati-lil-familji-fil-bzonn-bl-iskema-nikru-biex-nassistu/

Another story reports that a 23-year-old man convicted of killing a pedestrian in 2018 was handed a three-year sentence. Michael Caruana Turner admitted that he had been drinking in Paceville on the night he involuntarily drove his car onto the pavement in St Julian’s. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/tliet-snin-habs-wara-li-tajjar-u-qatel-guvni-fsan-giljan/

